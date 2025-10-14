 Top
Two Migrant Workers Killed, One Injured in Lightning Strike in Kannur

Kerala
PTI
14 Oct 2025 7:08 PM IST

The victims from Assam and Odisha were walking back to a quarry when lightning struck suddenly in Kerala’s Kannur district

Two migrant workers died and another was injured after being struck by lightning while returning to work at a quarry in Kannur, Kerala.

Kannur: Two migrant workers were killed and one was injured when they were struck by lightning on Tuesday while walking to a quarry in the north Kerala district. According to the police, the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm when the workers were going back to the quarry, where they worked, after lunch.

While two of them -- Assam native Jose (35) and Rajesh (25) from Odisha -- died on the spot, the third -- Gautham (40) also from Assam -- is undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, police said. There was no rain at the time of the incident, it added.
( Source : PTI )
