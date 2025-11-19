 Top
Two Middle East-Bound Flights Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Due to Bad Weather in Colombo

Kerala
19 Nov 2025 11:14 AM IST

Flights from Istanbul and Dammam carrying over 400 passengers were safely diverted to Thiruvananthapuram before continuing to Colombo once weather cleared

Two Middle East-Bound Flights Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Due to Bad Weather in Colombo
Two flights to Sri Lanka were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport due to bad weather in Colombo, with all passengers landing safely.

Thiruvananthapuram: Two flights from the Middle East region to Sri Lanka were diverted to the international airport here on Wednesday due to bad weather over Colombo.

One was a Turkish Airline flight from Istanbul with 258 passengers and 10 crew and the other one was of SriLankan Airlines from Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 188 people, including 8 crew members, onboard, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said in a release.
Both flights landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport around 7 am and departed for Colombo at 8.38 am and 8.48 am, respectively, after the weather cleared there, TIAL said.
thiruvananthapuram Colombo 
India Southern States Kerala Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum 
