Two Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds in Palakkad District

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two neighbours Binu(42), a resident of Marutharode and Nithin(28), were found dead with gunshot wounds at Narivinkavu, Kaladikode in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Tuesday. A local found Binu lying in a pool of blood on the road in front of Nithin's house, with a country-made gun found near his body. Upon checking Nithin's house, neighbours found him dead in the kitchen.

According to locals, both men were unmarried and lived alone. Binu worked as a loading worker, while Nithin was unemployed. They were known to be close friends. The motive behind the gruesome incident remains unclear.

Binu had reportedly returned from a trip to Attappadi earlier in the day and was last seen by locals around 2 pm. The gunshots that led to their deaths are suspected to have been fired from the locally made firearm found at the scene.

The police recovered the firearm, and the Kalladikode police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Preliminary reports suggest that Binu may have shot Nithin before turning the gun on himself.