Two Dead, Several Injured As KSRTC Bus Plunges Into a River in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two women perished and several passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus fell into a river in Thiruvambadi, Kozhikode district, on Tuesday.

The bus collided with a culvert and, losing its balance, plunged into the Kaliyambuzha river. The victims have been identified as Therisiamma, 75, and Velamkunnel Kamalam, 65.

The condition of four injured persons is stated to be critical. They have been shifted to Kozhikode Medical College. The driver and conductor of the KSRTC bus are undergoing treatment at Santhi Hospital in Omassery.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has ordered a probe into the reasons behind the accident and directed the KSRTC MD to submit a report at the earliest.

Eyewitnesses reported that the culvert's railings were fragile and failed to withstand the bus's impact. Locals were the first to respond, diving into the river to rescue the passengers. A hydraulic cutter was employed to extricate those trapped inside the bus.

Additionally, the swift actions of local fire brigade personnel and police aided in rescuing individuals who had fallen into the river.