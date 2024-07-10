2-Day Global Gen AI Conclave to Begin in Kochi

Thiruvanathapuram: A two-day global conclave on Generative AI aimed at turning Kerala into a hub of emerging technologies will begin in Kochi on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave, a first-of-its-kind event in the country, being organised jointly by the state government and IBM.

The conclave highlights Kerala's commitment to encouraging innovation and adopting revolutionary technologies. By hosting this event, Kerala aims to establish itself as a hub for Generative AI innovation, thereby stimulating economic growth and advancing the state's vision for future industrial growth.

Kerala industries minister P Rajeeve said the conclave will showcase Kerala's thriving ecosystem for investment which is supported by world-class IT infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce and progressive policies.

The event will demonstrate Kerala's potential as a prime destination for investment and innovation in the Generative AI sector, he said.

Rajeeve said the conclave will be attended by over 2000 delegates from India and abroad. "The state government is prioritising the development of a knowledge-based society and economy. These key areas will be the focus of discussions at the two-day conclave," he added.

The event features keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions including a speech by former NASA astronaut and technology executive Steve Lee Smith . He will share insights from his space mission. The "Developer Playground" session will have the participants experience the latest AI advancements first-hand.