Tushar Gandhi Faces BJP-RSS Protest in Kerala Over Sangh Parivar Remarks

A group of BJP-RSS workers staged a protest against Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, Tushar Gandhi at a function to unveil the statue of Gandhian leader Gopinathan Nair at his residence in Neyyattinkara, about 20 km from here.The BJP RSS activists protested against certain remarks made by Tushar Gandhi on the Sangh during his speech. "The soul of the nation is afflicted with cancer and the Sangh Parivar is spreading it," he said while addressing the gathering.His remarks triggered instant protests from the BJP - RSS workers, who demanded an apology from Gandhi and asked him to withdraw his remarks. The protesters said Tushar Gandhi made the remarks at a function held in a municipal ward ruled by the BJP.However, Tushar stood by his remarks and chanted "Hail Gandhi." Tension gripped the area as BJP-RSS workers shouted slogans and blocked his car.Tushar responded by raising slogans like "Down with RSS" and "Long live Gandhi" before leaving the place.Meanwhile, Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran condemned the BJP-RSS action against Tushar Gandhi. "It is an insult to Kerala's secular values. Godse's ghost haunts BJP-RSS.There is no place for communal forces in Kerala who try to spread hatred by denigrating Gandhi and hailing Godse," he said."What is wrong in stating that Sangh Parivar is a `cancer afflicting the nation's soul’ and it poses a threat to the secular fabric, democracy and freedom. The actions of RSS and BJP, who are the spokespersons of fascism, amount to insulting Gandhi,' the PCC president said.