Tough Task Ahead for Rajeev Chandrashekhar As He Takes Over Reins of Kerala BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: The appointment of Rajeev Chandrashekhar as the Kerala BJP chief is a bold move that signals a significant shift in the party's strategy for the state.

Despite having a robust RSS presence, Kerala has consistently posed a challenge for the BJP. However, with Chandrashekhar at the helm, the party hopes to capitalise on the momentum gained in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it increased its vote share from 15.64 per cent in 2019 to 19.24 per cent. The party believes that this strategic move is likely to strengthen its presence in Kerala, particularly with the state Assembly elections slated for next year.

Chandrashekhar, 60, a technocrat turned politician, has made a significant impact in Kerala's political landscape despite being a relatively new member of the BJP. Although he may be considered a junior to many BJP stalwarts in Kerala, who have risen through the RSS ranks and navigated the state's complex political landscape, Chandrashekhar's unique blend of technological expertise and political acumen has earned him a distinct position.

Notably, the BJP has achieved significant electoral victories in Kerala for the first time in over a decade, opening its account in the state assembly and Lok Sabha after 36 and 44 years of its formation in 1980. This accomplishment underscores the party's growing influence in the state and Chandrashekhar's potential role in driving this momentum forward.

The intense factionalism within the BJP's state unit, involving top leaders, has undoubtedly prompted central leaders to take the decisive decision and appoint a leader who can unify the party. The BJP and RSS have experimented with various combinations in the past but often prioritised placating rival factions over the party's electoral and organisational interests.

Rajeev Chandrahskehar's candidacy against Shashi Tharoor in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram was met with scepticism. Many doubted his ability to make a significant impact, elevating his appeal was limited to the IT crowd and upwardly mobile middle class. This perception was fuelled by the 2019 polls, where Kummanam Rajashekharan, a staunch Sangh Parivar man with strong grassroots connections, lost to Tharoor by a substantial margin of nearly 1 lakh votes.

Chandrashekhar silenced his critics with his exceptional electoral management skills and ability to connect with voters across diverse backgrounds. His impressive performance in his maiden electoral battle in Kerala, where he narrowly lost to Shashi Tharoor by a mere 16,077 votes indicated that he is a tough taskmaster. This achievement likely caught the attention of the central leadership, who may have seen potential in him.

Chandrfashkehar's ability to transcend rural , urban, class and caste divides is a notable feat , demonstrating his capacity to resonate with a broad range of constituents.

Chandrashekhar's appointment as state president marks a significant milestone for the BJP , as the party has successfully expanded its influence into previously inaccessible areas.

The BJP's groundbreaking win in the Lok Sabha polls, where they secured the Thrissur seat, underscores this achievement. Notably, a substantial shift in votes from the Christian community also contributed to this victory.

The elevation of Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who doesn't identify as a hardcore Hindutva politician, is a strategic move to attract the Christian community, which comprises nearly 19 per cent of the state's population.

Earlier, Modi's selection of George Kurian for the union ministry reinforced the party's resolve to engage with Christian voters.

This assertive approach demonstrates the BJP's determination to expand its base and consolidate its position in the state. The `love jihad' issue has also prompted a section of Christians to move towards the BJP.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar is expected to get strong backing from seasoned party leaders who were previously marginalised due to factionalism. These leaders are now ready to demonstrate their capabilities.

Chandrashekhar has boldly declared his ambition to lead the BJP to victory in 2026. With the BJP having secured 12.41 per cent votes in 2021 assembly polls and 19.24 pc votes in the Lok Sabha polls, it's clear that the party led NDA must surpass the 40 percent mark to come anywhere near its goal. The CPM-led LDF came to power in 2021 securing 45.43 per cent votes while the UDF came second with 39.47 pc votes.

The next assembly elections in Kerala are scheduled to be held sometime in April 2026. But Chandrashekhar has an opportunity to test the electoral viability of the changes that he intends to introduce in the organisational and electoral spheres, before the assembly polls.

The outcome of local bodies poll to be held towards the end of this year might give him crucial feedback from the grassroots level on whether to re-strategize or consolidate his moves.