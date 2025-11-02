Three Medicos Drown Off Kannur Coast

Three medical students drowned while bathing in the sea off Payyambalam beach in northern Kannur district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Afnan, Rahanuddeen, and Afras, all natives of Karnataka and medical students in Bengaluru, according to police.

The incident occurred around 11 am when a group of eight students entered the sea for a swim.

"Three of them were caught in strong waves. Though they were pulled out and rushed to the hospital, their lives could not be saved," police added. PTI LGK