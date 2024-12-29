 Top
29 Dec 2024 4:18 PM IST
Three, including two children, killed in road mishaps in Kerala
Kasaragod/Thrissur: Three people, including two children, lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Kerala on Sunday, police said. In the first incident, two children died, and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in reportedly collided with a state-owned KSRTC bus at Padannakkadu in Kasargod district around noon.

The deceased are Zainul Ruman (9) and Lehak Zainaba (12). The police said the car was completely mangled in the accident. They added that the injured were rushed to the Kanhangad District Hospital for treatment.
In another incident, a 44-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding allegedly collided with a pickup van at Chazhur in Thrissur district.
The deceased has been identified as Soni, a resident of Pullazhi, Thrissur. His 14-year-old son, Antony, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital, police said. The accident occurred at around 10.30 am on Sunday. A case has been registered in connection with both incidents, they added.
