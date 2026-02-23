Three Headload Workers Killed in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and two others sustained grievous injuries after a concrete slab of a building owned by the Kozhikode Corporation collapsed at Valiyangadi in Kozhikode on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as headload workers Jabbar, Ashraf, and Basheer. They died after becoming trapped inside the building. The Kozhikode Beach Fire Force team, which arrived promptly for rescue operations, transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital.

The building, which housed several godowns, is decades old and was in a dilapidated condition. Due to safety concerns, authorities advised those participating in the rescue operations to move to a safer location.

According to local residents, a truck driver, a helper, and three laborers were standing near the building when a heavy concrete sunshade collapsed, trapping them beneath the rubble.

Rescue workers faced significant challenges while cutting through the concrete blocks to retrieve the four men trapped under the debris.

The Kozhikode district Congress committee held the Kozhikode Corporation, led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), responsible for the deaths of the three workers. The Congress district leadership questioned why the building, which had been earmarked for demolition two years ago, was allowed to obtain an operational license.