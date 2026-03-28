Tharoor Stresses Unity, Backs Centre-State Cooperation on West Asia

Kochi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday emphasised the importance of national unity and cooperation between the Centre and states in addressing challenges arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting via video conferencing with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to review preparedness in light of recent developments in the region and their potential impact on India.

Speaking to ANI in Kochi, Tharoor said that national interest must remain paramount, regardless of political differences.

“We are all united when it comes to the national interest. If today there is a UDF government in Kerala, we are not going to be seceding from the Union. We have to look after the national interest,” he said.

He added that Kerala remains deeply integrated with the rest of the country and that state-level decisions are aligned with broader national policies.

Tharoor also stressed the need for cooperative federalism, saying both the Centre and states share responsibilities in governance.

“We will work with the Central Government on these matters. That doesn't mean we have to agree politically during elections. Working together is a duty for both sides. It has to be mutual federalism,” he said.

Welcoming diplomatic engagements, Tharoor said discussions between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump were a positive development.

“I am glad that the President of the US and the Prime Minister of India are talking to each other. We must remain in touch with key countries during times of global uncertainty,” he noted.

He also highlighted ongoing diplomatic outreach by India’s External Affairs Ministry with G7 nations as an important step.

Earlier this week, Modi held a telephonic conversation with Trump to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia, which continues to impact global energy markets and maritime security.

The conflict in the region escalated following strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliation and widening tensions across neighbouring countries.