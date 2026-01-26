Tharoor Declines to Comment on Discussions With CPI(M) in Dubai

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that he had seen reports claiming that he had held discussions with persons associated with the CPI(M) in Dubai, but declined to comment on the issue.Tharoor, who is currently attending a literature festival in Dubai, was approached by reporters seeking his response to the reports on Sunday.

He said he saw the reports during his flight to Dubai and that it would not be appropriate to comment on such matters while being in a foreign country.

Speculation about the Thiruvananthapuram MP possibly switching to another political party surfaced following claims that he was upset over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not adequately acknowledging him at a recent event in Kochi and over alleged repeated attempts by party leaders in the state to sideline him.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan on Sunday denied reports of any discussions with Tharoor.

However, he said the LDF and CPI(M) were ready to accept individuals, groups or parties that accepted the Left Front's political stand.



