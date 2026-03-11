Take Measures To Ensure Sufficient LPG Supply, Kerala CM Urges PM Modi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to ensure sufficient LPG supply for households and hotels, suggesting that subsidies from budgetary resources could be used as a safeguard if needed.

He stated that the shortage of LPG is impacting both everyday life and the trade sector, and stressed that the central government must act quickly to guarantee adequate cooking gas availability and lessen the effects of rising prices.

The chief minister mentioned that in the aftermath of the conflicts in the Middle East, there are growing concerns about the availability of cooking gas in the country. The recent price hike has added to the financial strain on ordinary families. Reports suggest that several areas in Kerala are facing shortages, and the restriction of the booking interval for domestic connections to 27 days has only made things tougher.

Pinarayi expressed concerns that the uncertainty in cooking gas availability could impact the service sector, especially hotels and restaurants in the state. Many workers traveling between districts and migrant workers from other states rely on these places for meals.The trade sector has warned that if the disruption continues, numerous establishments may be forced to shut down. With Ramadan underway, the demand for cooking gas among families is also on the rise.