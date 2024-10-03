Still awaiting special assistance from Centre: Kerala CM Pinarayi on Wayanad landslide

In the aftermath of the Wayanad landslide disaster Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that he had hoped for significant support from the central government, but so far, no such substantial assistance has been provided.Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The state has suffered a huge loss due to the Wayanad disaster. We had hoped for significant support from the central government, but so far, no such substantial assistance has been provided. We requested an emergency relief fund of Rs 291 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund, in addition to the usual central share. Of the Rs 291 crore, Rs 145.6 crore had been previously sanctioned. However, this is a routine procedure and not specific disaster-related aid."He said that as of now, no special assistance has been received from the Centre."The matter was discussed in the Cabinet meeting, and it was decided to once again urge the central government to release the required aid as quickly as possible," he added.Earlier CM Vijayan accused the media of attempting to discredit the State government for allegedly spreading "false narrative" about its relief efforts for Wayanad landslide."The false narrative that Kerala inflated figures to unfairly obtain central aid has unfortunately taken root in the minds of many. And what is the result? The people of Kerala and the government have been discredited on a global scale," Vijayan told reporters here."This is not just a matter of false news or a lapse in media ethics. The real problem with fake news is not merely the lies, but the agenda behind them. And that agenda is clearly against the state and its people," Vijayan said.The Chief Minister said that the support for Wayanad came from all sections of society, and the "fake news" that has surfaced now seems aimed at breaking that support and blocking aid."The people are contributing to the relief fund, and the malicious intent behind this misinformation is to discourage them from doing so. Make no mistake--this is not regular journalism. The only term that can describe it is 'destructive journalism.' This destructive journalism is a crime against society. It not only seeks to erode people's trust but also acts as an offence against the community. Those responsible for spreading such falsehoods must realize the gravity of their actions," he said.A series of landslides in Wayanad were triggered by torrential rainfall that killed hundreds of people in the state. The landslides had occured in Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk in Wayanad district.