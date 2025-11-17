Statewide BLO Protests After Kerala Officer’s Death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Booth-level officers across Kerala staged protests on Monday in a day-long agitation over the death of Ajeesh George, a BLO from Kannur district.

Aneesh reportedly took his own life due to the intense work pressure of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with unions claiming he was pushed to the edge by excessive workload and pressure from senior officers.

The Joint Action Committee of State Employees and Teachers, along with Teachers Service Organisations, called for a one-day strike. Union members, including BLOs, marched to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and to district returning officers’ offices at collectorates. Leaders alleged that BLOs faced threats of strict action for any delays, adding to their stress and pressure.

Kerala Assembly Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan on Monday accused the CPM of pushing Aneesh George to take his own life. He claimed CPM workers had threatened Aneesh after he carried a Congress booth agenda while on SIR-related duty, and that the combined threats and pressure led to his death.

He called for a thorough investigation and EC intervention. Satheesan also noted that BLOs across Kerala, including many women officials, have complained of intense work pressure.

Kerala PCC president Sunny Joseph said the Pradesh Congress Committee has approached the Supreme Court against the SIR of the electoral roll in Kerala, questioning its timing and necessity.

The CPM has denied any involvement, with leader M. V. Jayarajan dismissing the accusations as politically motivated.