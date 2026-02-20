Nearly 9 Lakh Voters Removed in Kerala After SIR
State has 2.69 crore electors in final list
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U. Kelkar announced on Friday that the final voters list prepared after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls includes 2.69 crore electors. The revision has reduced the number of voters by 8.97 lakh compared to the roll updated in October 2025.
The final list also shows a reduction of 16.54 lakh voters compared to the roll used in the local body elections held in December 2025, which had 2,86,07,658 electors as per the State Election Commission.
The updated roll will be officially published on February 21.
According to the figures, the electorate comprises 1,38,27,319 women and 1,31,26,048 men and 277 transgender voters, totalling 2,69,53,644 .
During the verification process, notices were issued to 36.88 lakh voters due to discrepancies in their SIR forms. Of these, 53,229 names were excluded after being identified as deceased, having acquired overseas citizenship, shifted residence or detected as duplicate entries.