Nearly 9 Lakh Voters Removed in Kerala After SIR

The final list also shows a reduction of 16.54 lakh voters compared to the roll used in the local body elections held in December 2025, which had 2,86,07,658 electors as per the State Election Commission.

The updated roll will be officially published on February 21.

According to the figures, the electorate comprises 1,38,27,319 women and 1,31,26,048 men and 277 transgender voters, totalling 2,69,53,644 .

During the verification process, notices were issued to 36.88 lakh voters due to discrepancies in their SIR forms. Of these, 53,229 names were excluded after being identified as deceased, having acquired overseas citizenship, shifted residence or detected as duplicate entries.



