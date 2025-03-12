Sitharaman Holds Breakfast Meet with Kerala Governor, CM in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday called on Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi.

Various state-related issues figured during the breakfast meeting, which was described by the state government as "informal."

The CPM led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is extremely critical of the BJP-led Government's stepmotherly treatment towards the state's long pending demands. It slammed the Centre for delaying the financial assistance for the rehabilitation of the Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions in the Wayanad district, which were completely devastated by landslides.

The state government has repeatedly requested the Centre to release the central share of Viability Gap Funding for the Vizhinjam port as a grant rather than a loan.

Kerala's representative in Delhi K V Thomas was also present at the meeting.