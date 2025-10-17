Sabarimala Gold Theft: Main Accused Unnikrishnan Potty Arrested After Marathon Grilling by SIT

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (IT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case arrested Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in two cases, after an 11-hour interrogation on Friday.

Potty's arrest was recorded earlier in the morning after the SIT members questioned him in detail. Following the arrest, he was taken to the General Hospital for a medical examination and later presented before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court Ranni, in Pathanamthitta district. He was remanded to custody until October 30. Due to strict directions from the High Court, which is overseeing the probe, the SIT officials have remained silent on the details of the interrogation.

Potty was arrested in connection with two cases: siphoning off gold panels from the Dwarapalaka idols and detaching the sanctum sanctorum door panels plated with gold, misrepresenting them as copper plates with the recommendation and collusion of the TDB officials.

Unnikrishnan was attacked with a slipper when a local BJP worker threw a shoe at him as he was being dropped off at the court. Sinu, a BJP worker, claimed the slippers were thrown as a protest against the government. The court has remanded Unnikrishnan Potty in police custody until October 30.

Poty will be taken to the Armed Reserve Camp in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning. Unnikrishna Potty told media persons that those who trapped him would eventually face the law.

According to the SIT report, Potty had seized two kilograms of gold from Sabarimala. The investigation team suspects he may have committed something similar in the past. Smart Creation is believed to have a role in the gold smuggling. In addition to the gold theft, customs violations were also involved. The remand report highlights the need to clarify the role of the co-accused, which requires taking Potty to various locations to gather evidence.

Potty, who had sponsored the Dwarapalaka idol coverings, allegedly extracted gold from the idols under the pretext of electroplating. His associate, Kalpesh, is the second accused in the case.

The SIT has named all members of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) from 2019 as accused in the case. Additionally, the then Devaswom Commissioner, Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, Executive Officer, Administrative Officer and Assistant Engineer have also been charged.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed the SIT in October to register a case and investigate allegations that 475 grams of gold had been misappropriated from the Sabarimala temple. The court instructed the SIT to conduct an impartial investigation and submit a report within six weeks, following a review of the investigation report submitted by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer.

The report suggests that around 475.0 grams of gold were handed over to the sponsor, Unnikrishna Potty, but there are no records showing that this gold was returned to the TDB. Potty's alleged aides and sponsors, Kapesh and Nagesh, remain absconding.