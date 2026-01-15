SIT Arrests Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) member K P Shankar In Hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case arrested K. P. Shankar Das, an accused in the case, on Wednesday.

The arrest took place at a private hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. A police team led by SP Sasidharan recorded the arrest after arriving at the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Shankar Das, who served as a member of the Travancore Devaswom Board during A. Padmakumar’s presidency had been in the ICU for the past few days before being moved to a room recently.

The SIT is set to submit the remand report to the Kollam vigilance court on Thursday, while Shankar Das will remain in the hospital for treatment. On Monday, a single bench of the Kerala High Court sharply criticised the SIT for not arresting Shankar Das. “A person has been in the hospital ever since being named an accused in the case. His son is a Superintendent of Police. What nonsense is going on in this state? I completely disagree with the investigating officer,” Justice A Badharudeen remarked during the hearing of the bail pleas of three other accused in the case.