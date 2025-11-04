SIR Exercise Begins Across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls for the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies began in Kerala on Tuesday with booth-level officers visiting homes to distribute the enumeration forms across the state.

As part of the SIR exercise, the BLOs will visit every household from November 4 to December 4 to gather basic voter information. The electors listed in the 2025 electoral roll must fill in their details, sign, and return the form to the BLO.

The people who are not in the station at present can fill the forms online and complete the process. At this stage, no verification documents are required, and even a signed form will make an elector eligible for inclusion in the draft voters' list. Verification by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will begin after the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 9.

CM convenes all-party meet

An all-party meeting has been convened to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) announced by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar urged residents' welfare associations to give full cooperation to BLOs during home visits, depute representatives for coordination with BLOs, put up revision details on their respective notice boards or social media groups and encourage residents to verify their voter information.

Each voter will receive two sets of enumeration forms to be filled out and signed in duplicate. The BLO will contest both and retain one copy for the Election Commission, returning the other with a stamped acknowledgement.

Top officials in districts launched the process on Tuesday by visiting the houses of prominent individuals and personally delivering the prescribed forms to them.

Chief Electoral Officer Ratan Kelkar has issued directions to exempt the officials involved in local body elections from BLO duties. As part of the exercise, Kannur district Collector Arun K Vijayan visited the house of writer T Padmanabhan and handed over the enumeration forms to him.