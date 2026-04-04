Shashi Tharoor's Gunman, Driver attacked in Malappuram, One Held

Malappuram: Police have taken one person into custody after an alleged attack on the gunman and driver of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Wandoor, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the MP’s gunman, Ratheesh K.P. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Friday near Chellithode in Thiruvali when Tharoor was travelling to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader A.P. Anilkumar.

Police said the MP’s vehicle was blocked by persons travelling in two vehicles at a narrow stretch near a bridge. When the gunman attempted to clear the way, he and the driver were allegedly assaulted.

One person was detained later that night, and four others have been identified. Efforts are underway to apprehend them.

In a statement, Tharoor said, “He is well, and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected.”



