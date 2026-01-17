Secularism, Democracy, Constitutional Values Under Threat: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced deep concern over the way secularism, democracy, and constitutional values are coming under threat in the country.

The Chief Minister alleged that minority communities like Muslims and Christians, along with their places of worship, are being attacked across the nation. He emphasised that the danger of communalism can only be countered by strengthening the country’s secular fabric, adding that majority communalism cannot be fought with minority communalism, as both feed into each other.

Pinarayi was speaking at the closing session of Kerala Yatra, a statewide campaign by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat that began in Kasargod on January 1 and concluded here on Friday.

Kerala Muslim Jamaat is a major Sunni Islamic organisation in Kerala, which came into being in 2015 under the aegis of All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama. It is an apex body for institutions aligned with the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathu Ulama ideology and focuses on social welfare, education, and religious guidance.

The chief minister said conscious efforts are being made to segregate people in the name of religion and caste. At a time when secularism and constitutional values of the country are facing serious challenges, Kerala aims to propose an “alternative” place where everyone can live with dignity and without fear. “We dream of a tomorrow without making peace with majority-minority communalism and without discrimination,” he said.

He added that the campaign organized by Kerala Muslim Jamaat will go a long way in strengthening Kerala’s secular spirit. The message conveyed through the campaign is very relevant in the present times when brotherhood, unity, and love need to be held close to our hearts.

Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan told the crowd that his political group would never compromise on secularism, even if it meant losing elections. He said those who talk about secularism but spread communal hatred through their speeches should not be given any acceptance.

“Let us build a wall of love against communalism,” he urged. Thousands of people joined the concluding rally at Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram, which was presided over by the Sunni scholar and Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapuram A P Abubacker Musaliyar.