 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Sabarimala’s Gold-Clad ‘Dwarapalaka’ Plates Returned Amid HC Vigilance Probe

Kerala
PTI
21 Sept 2025 7:05 PM IST

Copper plates of the temple’s guardian deity brought back from Chennai after repair, following High Court scrutiny

Sabarimala’s Gold-Clad ‘Dwarapalaka’ Plates Returned Amid HC Vigilance Probe
x
The Travancore Devaswom Board returned Sabarimala’s gold-plated Dwarapalaka plates from Chennai, amid HC concerns over unauthorized removal and discrepancies in recorded weight; vigilance probe underway.

Pathanamthitta: The gold-clad copper plates of the 'Dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols at Sabarimala temple, which had been sent to Chennai for repair, were brought back to the hill shrine on Sunday, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said. The return comes amid controversy after the Kerala High Court found that the plates had been removed and transported without its permission.

The court also flagged discrepancies in their recorded weight and ordered a vigilance probe. According to TDB officials, the plates were brought back from Chennai on Sunday after completing the work and will be reinstalled with the consent of the tantri following the rituals. TDB officials said they would soon inform the High Court of their return.
The court had recently noted that while records showed the plates weighed 42.8 kg when removed in 2019 for fresh gold-plating, they weighed only 38.258 kg when produced before the company assigned to carry out the work. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has initiated a preliminary investigation into the incident, officials said.
( Source : PTI )
sabarimala temple kerala high court 
India Southern States Kerala Cochin (Kochi) 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X