Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru Gets Bail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kollam Vigilance Court on Wednesday granted bail to Tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case.

The bail was secured in two cases related to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the temple's doors and Dwarapalaka idols.

Rajeevaru, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on January 9, after being summoned for questioning, is the sixth accused to obtain bail in the case. He is also the second accused to be released before the completion of 90 days in custody. The other one is former administrative officer S Sreekumar.

The SIT had alleged that Rajeevaru introduced Unnikrishnan Potty to other accused and maintained a long standing associatin with him, supported by call data records.

However, the court observed that there was no prima facie evidence linking the Tantri directly to the theft. The court accepted the defence's argument that Raeevaru's role was confined to ritual duties and granted bail with strict conditions, citing health concerns.

During the bail hearing, the prosecution presented evidence of unaccounted property investments by Rajeevaru and his wife, arguing that their financial sources remained suspicious. The SIT demanded a detailed probe into these transactions.

The defence countered that the priest had no involvement in the theft and was being implicated unfairly.

With Rajeevaru's release, the SIT faces a setback in its investigation, as several key accused, including Unnikrishnan Potty, Vasu and Murari Babu, have already secured bail.

Former Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar has also filed a bail petition in the case, seeking "natural bail" in the Kattilappali case, while the Dwarapalaka sculpture case has not crossed the 90-day threshold. His plea will be considered by the Vigilance Court on February 19.

Meanwhile, two bail applications filed by K P Shankardas, citing health grounds, are scheduled for hearing on February 23.