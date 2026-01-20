 Top
Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: ED Conducts Searches in Kerala

Kerala
20 Jan 2026 8:46 AM IST

Raids underway as part of money laundering probe linked to alleged Sabarimala gold theft.

Enforcement Directorate

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at 21 locations across the state, including at Unnikrishnan Potti's residence, in connection with the gold smuggling case.

In Thiruvananthapuram, raids have begun at the Devaswom Board headquarters and at the residence of former Devaswom Board President Padmakumar in Pathanamthitta. More details are awaited.


