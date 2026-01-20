Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: ED Conducts Searches in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at 21 locations across the state, including at Unnikrishnan Potti's residence, in connection with the gold smuggling case.

In Thiruvananthapuram, raids have begun at the Devaswom Board headquarters and at the residence of former Devaswom Board President Padmakumar in Pathanamthitta. More details are awaited.



