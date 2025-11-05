Sabarimala Gold Scam: SIT To Broaden Scope Of Probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday allowed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a scientific examination to ascertain the actual weight of the gold-plated idols before and after restoration.

The SIT presented its second progress report to the High Court, highlighting major irregularities in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) minutes record. According to the IT report, the record book does not document the transfer of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol to Unnikrishnan Potty in 2019. The report also mentions that no entries have been made after July 28, 2025.

Additionally, the minutes book lacks details about the transfer of gold platings to Smart Creations, the firm responsible for electroplating gold-clad copper coverings for idols at the Sabarimala temple. The SIT sought permission from the court to carry out a scientific investigation to determine the actual weight of the gold-plated idols. The request was approved by the high court.

The High Court allowed an inspection of the newly installed sanctum sanctorum (Sreekovil) door, following suspicions of widespread fraud during its replacement. It also instructed the SIT to examine whether TDB officials could fall under the scope of the Prevention of Corruption Act, thus broadening the investigation.

The SIT probe, led by ADGP H Venkitesh, has so far led to the arrests of three individuals: Unnikrishnan Potty, Murari Babu and former official Sudheesh Kumar.

Two days ago, the SIT had grilled former TDB president and two-term commissioner N Vasu in connection with the gold scam. However, the SIT is yet to arrest Vasu or register a separate FIR against him.