Sabarimala Gold Loss: TDB Vigilance Names Bengaluru Businessman in Probe

Kochi: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance, in its final report on gold lost from Sabarimala Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), has said that Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, who sponsored several gold-cladding works in the temple, did not have any permanent sources of income.

As part of the preliminary inquiry, the Vigilance examined Potty's income tax returns for 2017-2025 through his chartered accountant. The report was filed in Kerala High Court, which ordered the preliminary probe. Later, based on the report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in the direction of the Kerala High Court, is conducting the investigation.

No permanent income has been revealed. In 2025-26, Rs 10.85 lakh was credited to his bank account from Kamakshi Enterprises under the category of 'Other Social or Community Service', the report said. The Vigilance has recommended a comprehensive probe into the sponsored works undertaken by Potty at Sabarimala.

It found that the repair and gold-plating of the Sreekovil door, claimed to have been sponsored by Potty, were actually funded by a Ballari-based businessman, Govardanan. Similarly, the gold plating of the Sreekovil door frame, also attributed to Potty, was sponsored by another Bengaluru-based businessman, Ajikumar, the report stated.

Potty had also made several donations to the temple. In January 2025, he sponsored various pujas and decorative works on either side of the 18th sacred steps at the temple. He contributed Rs 10 lakh for a lift at the Annadhana Mandapam and Rs 6 lakh for Annadhanam (free meal service).

Earlier, in 2017, he had donated Rs 8.2 lakh along with 17 tonnes of rice and 30 tonnes of vegetables to the temple, the report said. The Vigilance report has pointed out lapses on the part of nine Devaswom officials for handing over gold-clad plates of Dwarapalakas in 2019 to Potty.

This includes former administrative officer B Murari Babu, former executive officer D Sudish Kumar, former secretary S Jayashree, assistant engineer K Sunil Kumar, administrative officer S Sreekumar, former Thiruvabharanam Commissioners K S Baiju and R J Radhakrishnan, former executive officer V S Rajendraprasad and former administrative officer K Rajendran Nair.

TDB Vigilance also found lapses from 2019 Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Finance Inspection Wing). Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted as per the Kerala High Court's directive to probe the alleged loss of gold from Sabarimala, has commenced its investigation.

According to sources, the Crime Branch registered two cases on Saturday, which were later transferred to the SIT. The cases relate to missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames, they said. In both cases, Potty has been named as the first accused, while several TDB officials have also been arraigned for alleged lapses.