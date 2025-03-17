Ruling CPM-led LDF organises protests across Kerala against Centre's "neglect"

Thiruvananthapuram:The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) organised demonstrations across the state to protest against the Centre's continued neglect of the state.

The main protest was held in the state Capital Thiruvananthapuram where thousands of workers of LDF marched to the Raj Bhavan and held a demonstration.

CPM politburo member M A Baby who inaugurated the demonstration, hit out at the Centre for squeezing the state financially and ignoring the demands of Kerala.



CPM state secretary M V Govindan led the demonstrations in CPM stronghold Kannur district. A large number of LDF workers marched through the streets and held a demonstration. "Kerala is not going to be cowed down by the Centre's anti-people stance. We will mobilise the people and build a strong resistance against the Centre's step motherly attitude towards the state," he said.

He said the Central government had thrown all Federal norms to the winds.

The LDF leaders who led the protest in various other districts raised their voices against the financial emergency imposed by the BJP led NDA government.