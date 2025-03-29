Thiruvananthapuram: The re-censored version of the Prithviraj-Mohanlal movie "Empuraan" is expected to hit theatres next week, following the filmmakers' decision to re-edit the film in the wake of a backlash from right-wing organizations.

The director and producers have taken proactive steps to submit the revised version to the Censor Board. Once approved by the Central Board of Film Certification, the updated version will be available in all theatres next week, with changes expected to be finalized by Monday.

The reports suggested that the filmmakers have taken decisive action, making 17 significant cuts to the movie. Specifically, they have toned down the violence against women. Furthermore, scenes perpetuating religious hatred and violence would be removed.

RSS mouthpiece slams Empuraan, accuses filmmakers of spreading anti-BJP narrative

RSS mouthpiece Organiser slammed Mohanlal blockbuster movie "Empuraan" which hit the theatres the other day, accusing the filmmakers of using the 2002 post-Godhara riots to push a divisive anti-Hindu narrative.

The right-wing supporters had taken to social media in a big way to criticise Empuraan. The Kerala unit of BJP, however, sought to distance itself from the social media criticism from right-wing profiles. The newly elected BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar who had earlier wished good luck to makers of "Empuraan", stated that Mohanlal is a good friend.

A section of state BJP leadership felt that the members on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) who have close links to Sangh Parivar could have intervened more effectively. There are four pro-Sangh Parivar members on the CBFC panel. Union Minister George Kurian sought to play down the controversy. “Mohanlal made his debut as a villain in “Manjil Virinja Pookal” and went on to become one of the biggest superstars of Malayalam cinema. Simiarly everyone knows how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was vilified after 2002 and where is he now,” he added.

Actor-turned-politician and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi declined to comment on the controversy.

BJP national council member C Raghunath demanded that Mohanlal be stripped of his honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

The RSS mouthpiece article alleged that the film used violence to vilify an entire Hindu community. It reminded the makers of the film that the culprits of the 2002 Godhra train tragedy were found guilty by the court and punished.

The article wondered why a seasoned actor like Mohanlal chose to be part of a movie that pushed hatred among communities. It alleged that director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had well-known political leanings. The villain in the film is shown as a character who aligns with BJP supporters and is determined to destroy Kerala's culture.

The RSS mouthpiece said the film presented BJP as a destabilizing force and Hindu nationalism as inherently dangerous.

The organiser article accuses Mohanlal of betraying his loyal fan base by associating with a divisive and politically charged narrative. It called for exposing Empuraan at the national level as an anti-Hindu, anti-India agenda movie. It is a medium for spreading anti-Hindu and anti-BJP narratives.

The article expresses doubts about the intentions of Prithviraj. It accuses Prithviraj of actively campaigning against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by aligning with the protests. The actor was one of the prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry who openly supported the anti-CAA movement.

Mohanlal

64-year-old Mohanlal is one of the biggest superstars of Malayalam.

He has acted in more than 400 films including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telegu and Kannada.

The Government honoured him with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019.

In 2009 he was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

42-year-old Prithviraj Sukumaran has acted in more than 400 films including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut in 2019 with the film Lucifer starring Mohanlal. L2 “Empuraan” is the sequel to Lucifer.

He is the son of Malayalam actor late Sukumaran and Mallika Sukumran

