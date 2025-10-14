RSS Demands Probe Into Kerala Techie’s Death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has demanded a detailed probe into the "unnatural death" of Kerala IT professional Anandu Aji.

The RSS termed some of the allegations mentioned in Anandu's suicide note, which appeared on social media, as "dubious and baseless." RSS Dakshina Kerala Pranth joint general secretary K B Sreekumr said the untimely death of Anandu Aji, one of their Swayamsevaks from Elikkulam in Kottayam district, was very sad. His late father, Aji, who was a Sangh karyakartha, had a long association with the Sangh, he added.

Sreekumr stated that RSS Kottayam has submitted a petition to the district police, requesting a comprehensive and impartial inquiry to uncover the real reason behind Aji's death. "We believe an independent investigation will ensure the truth is revealed and affirm RSS's innocence in this unfortunate incident, " he said.

It may be recalled that the Congress had demanded that the RSS be named in the FIR and called for a detailed time-bound probe into the incident.

Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi took to X on Monday, stating; ``Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken."

She called for a detailed investigation into the matter. "Anandu Aji alleged that he was repeatedly abused by multiple RSS members. He made it clear that he was ot the only victim and that widespread sexual abuse is occurring in RSS camps. If this is true, it is horrifying. Lakhs of children and teenagers attend these camps across India. The RSS leadership must take immediate action, they must come clean," she said.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described the charges as politically motivated and urged the Kerala government to carry out a free and fair investigation into the matter.

In his suicide note, Anandu wrote, "I am not angry with anyone, except one person and an organisation. The organisation is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which my father (a very good person) made me join. That is where I have suffered lifelong trauma, from the organisation and that person."

Anandu, a native of Ponkunnam, Kottayam, specifically named a person identified as "NM", accusing him of sexually abusing him when he was three or four years old. The police are still working to identify the individual referred to as "NM".

The note claimed that this person was a member of the RSS and BJP, a neighbour, and "considered like a relative by my family."

The police are planning to collect evidence about the said individual after recording the statements from the family, relatives and friends.