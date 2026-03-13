Robbers Prefer LPG Over Valuables

Thiruvananthapuram:The LPG shortage has become so severe that even thieves prefer stealing cooking gas cylinders over other valuables.

This was the case for a hotel owner in Thiruvananthapuram’s bustling Chala market on Friday morning. Archana, the owner, started her day confident she could serve meals to customers, thanks to a full LPG cylinder in the hotel. The staff had stocked up on vegetables and other supplies the night before, ready for the day’s cooking.



But to their shock, the cylinder they were counting on had vanished. CCTV footage showed a man entering through a back door, removing the fuse, and wandering around in search of something, all the while unaware he was being recorded.



When he noticed the camera, he covered his head and face with a sack-like cloth and adjusted its position. Soon after, he spotted a full LPG cylinder in the corner, drank some water, hoisted the cylinder onto his shoulder, and left the hotel.



“I called the police in the morning, and they asked me to submit a written complaint along with the CCTV footage of the robber,” said hotel owner Archana to the media.



With the cylinder gone, she’s now unsure what food to serve customers. “We had planned meals and bought vegetables last evening, but without the cylinder, we’ll have to prepare biryani instead. If the police manage to recover it, we can think about returning to the regular menu,” she added.



The hotel owner, after reviewing the CCTV footage, expressed suspicion about someone living nearby. “Let’s wait for the police to take action and find him,” she said.



Onlookers near the hotel noted that robbers might overlook gold jewellery if they encountered LPG cylinders in the house.