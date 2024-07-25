Riders Engaging in Conversation With Pillion Passenger Will Attract Fine in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has the "double helmet rule" which mandates the rider as well as the pillion to wear the helmet while riding a two-wheeler but a new directive has come into place in the State, where a rider should not have engage in a conversation with the pillion passenger.





According to Kaumudi online report, if a rider engages in a conversation with a pillion passenger while riding the two-wheeler will attract penalty. The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has sent circulars to all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to enforce this rule.

The new directive is aimed at reducing road accidents and it highlights that conversations between the rider and pillion lead to distractions, which may lead to accidents.



The Joint transport commissioner K Manoj Kumar asked the RTOs to take action if they noticed such a thing, said the report. However, the fine for violating the directive has not yet been disclosed. The report further states that the officials are confused on how this will be implemented.





