Renowned Botanist KS Manilal passes away at 86

Manilal, who had been unwell for some time, breathed his last at a private hospital here. He was popularly known as Kattungal Subrahmanyan Manilal and was a former head of the Department of Botany at the University of Calicut.

His decades-long contributions to botany, particularly his work on translating Hortus Malabaricus, a 17th-century botanical treatise documenting the rich flora of the Malabar region (south-western coast of India), earned him widespread recognition. This treatise remains a vital resource for researchers, academicians, and students studying the region's botanical history.

In addition to the translation, Manilal penned several books, published over 200 research papers, and introduced numerous new plant species. His exceptional work in the field earned him several national and international awards, culminating in the prestigious Padmashree in 2020.

His death marks the loss of a revered figure in the field of botany, whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.