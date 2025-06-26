Red Alert in Kerala as Monsoon Intensifies

Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon rains intensified in Kerala on Thursday with some low-lying parts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts getting flooded and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in three districts. Heavy rains and strong winds brought down hoardings in some places, including the state capital, uprooted trees and disrupted normal life.

The IMD issued a red alert for the day in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts and an orange alert in seven other districts of the state. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Besides that, the state irrigation department issued alerts in respect of various rivers which had dangerously high water levels due to the rains. It issued the alerts regarding Muvattupuzha river in Ernakulam district, Bharathapuzha which flows through Thrissur and Malappuram, Achankovil and Pamba rivers in Pathanamthitta, Manimala in Kottayam, Thodupuzha river in Idukki and Kabani in Wayanad, among others.

The rise in water levels of rivers and heavy rains led to flooding of low-lying areas in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki districts, displacing hundred of people who were shifted to relief camps. Meanwhile, continuous rains in Wayanad district's Mundakkai-Chooralmala region resulted in the Chooralmala River being in strong spate, with muddy water flowing forcefully and eroding the banks near the Bailey bridge. Last year in July, deadly landslides in the region had claimed over 200 lives and destroyed many homes.