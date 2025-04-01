Re-edited version of “Empuraan” has 24 cuts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Under pressure from Sangh Parivar groups, the creators of the film "Empuraan" have deleted 24 scenes.

The changes made in the film include renaming the main villain from Bajrangi to Baldev, removing the "NIA" nameplate from a vehicle, altering depictions of Hindu religious structures and cutting scenes that depicted violence against a pregnant woman.

The Mohanlal - Prithviraj film's total duration was reduced by 2.08 minutes following backlash from the Sangh Parivar outfits including the RSS-BJP, who argued that it portrayed the 2002 Gujarat riots without addressing the Godhra train burning incident that ignited the violence.

The makers of the film have removed a thank-you card dedicated to BJP MP and Union Minister actor Suresh Gopi. A re-edited and re-censored version of the film is expected to be released either on Tuesday evening or Wednesday, according to reports. However there is still no confirmation regarding the exact date.

Additionally, the character name "Bajrangi" has been changed to "Baldev" due to concerns that the original name resembled that of Babu Bajrangi, a leader of the Gujarat wing of Bajrang Dal. Bajrangi was among those accused in the Gujarat riot case who was later acquitted by a special court.

Producer Antony Prumbavoor's reaction

In response to the controversy surrounding the film, one of the producers Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas rejected rumours that Mohanlal was not fully informed about the movie's storyline. Speaking to reporters in Kochi, he said "Mohanlal watched the entire movie before its release and was fully aware of the story." He also dismissed Major Ravi's claim that the Malayalam superstar was unaware of the plot.

Besides, Antony rejected allegations that director Prithviraj Sukumaran was being isolated by the “Empuraan” team. "We have never isolated him. We have been good friends for many years and jointly decided to make this film. It was never intended to create controversy," he said.

He also stated that any mistakes identified in the film would be corrected. Antony firmly denied that the filmmakers considered themselves in the wrong. "We only create films that we believe are right," he said and dismissed the claims that the film was resubmitted for cuts due to pressure from the Sangh Parivar.

"The decision to resubmit the film to the censor board was not influenced by any outside pressure or threats," Antony emphasised. "Since we strive to live harmoniously in society, we felt the need to rectify what we recognised as mistakes," he added.

Kerala HC rejects petition seeking ban on “Empuraan”

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking to ban the screening of the film "Empuraan," which was alleged to spread anti-national sentiments that could incite communal hatred.

The court noted that the petition appeared to be an attempt to gain publicity, especially since the censor board had already reedited the film. The petition was filed by one V Vijeesh a BJP worker from Thrissur.

In response, the Thrissur BJP district leadership suspended him from the party's primary membership for six years, citing that he took an anti-party stance on the issue.

While the BJP has significant disagreements with the makers of Empuraan, neither the state nor the national leadership of the party has called for a ban on the film.

Suresh Gopi says controversy rooted in business

In his initial response, Union Minister Suresh Gopi stated that the entire controversy was rooted in business. What’s the controversy? Who has raised it ? Its all business - manipulating the public's psyche to make money," he told reporters.