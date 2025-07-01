Ravada Chandrasekhar Takes Charge as Kerala Police Chief

Kerala's new state police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar said the police will intensify the anti-drug campaign, which is currently going on in the state.Speaking to media persons after assuming charge as the new police chief, Chandrasekhar said awareness and enforcement programmes would be intensified across the state. Stringent action would be initiated against those indulging in drug offences, including peddlers and handlers.Crime Against Women: The 1991 batch IPS officer said that complaints of crime against women would be dealt with sternly. Prompt action would be initiated against perpetrators of such crimes and complaints of this nature would be given priority.The officer, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, said the police department would work on developing and enhancing the soft skills of police personnel. The focus will be on people-friendly policing so as to ensure that anyone can feel safe walking into a police station to seek justice.Chandrasekhar said cybercrimes were another area that will receive focus. "We will make efforts to protect the public from cyber crimes," he said.Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the press conference when a former cop who masqueraded as a journalist got up and made serious allegations against the police department.The man who was taken away by the cops from the venue, later identified himself as Basher V P. There was no clarity on what he exactly wanted from the department.Senior police officers have called for a probe into the security breach.Congress general secretary K C Venugopal MP levelled serious allegations in connection with the appointment of the new DGP in Kerala. He said the Kerala government excluded Nitin Aggarwal, who topped the list of probables, at the behest of BJP. Ravada was appointed to the top post as part of a compromise between the CPM and BJP, he said.Venugopal alleged that the new State Police Chief was close to Narendra Modi, as he had served as special director of the IB in PM security . "I have nothing against Ravada Chandrasekhar, I am only pointing out the deal between the BJP and CPM behind his appointment," he said.The Congress leader said it is for Pinarayi to explain why he chose an officer who was involved in the 1994 firing in Koothuparamba in which five activists of CPM youth wing DYFI lost their lives.“The chief minister has betrayed the memory of the martyrs,” he said.The ruling CPM rubbished the allegations of political dealings behind the new DGP's appointment.CPM state secretary M V Govindan said Chandrasekhar was acquitted by the court in the firing case based on a probe report. Attempts are being made to incite CPM workers on the issue, he said and added that such tactics would not work.The CPM leader said it was not the first time Chandrasekhar was given important assignments in Kerala. Earlier, he was DIG and Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner.