Rape Case: Kerala Court Reserves Verdict on Anticipatory Bail Plea of Rahul Mamkoottathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Sessions Court here on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of Palakkad MLA and suspended Congress leader Rahul Mamkoottathil in a rape case.

The verdict is expected to be pronounced on Thursday. According to reports, the hearing, which lasted for one and a half hours, was held in a closed chamber with only Judge Nazeera S, the prosecution lawyers, and the MLA present. Rahul’s counsel had requested in-camera proceedings for his bail application, arguing that open court sessions could negatively impact the legislator’s public life.

The prosecution also supported a closed hearing to protect the survivor’s identity. The SIT submitted its preliminary probe report to the court in a sealed cover, reportedly confirming the sexual assault on the complainant.

The legislator’s counsel presented his client’s case, including digital evidence.

Rahul has been on the run for the past seven days. His counsel requested that his client not be arrested until the bail verdict is delivered. However, the court did not give any direction to this effect.

While there’s no legal hurdle to his arrest, the final decision on the bail plea will be announced tomorrow.

One of the key pieces of evidence is the statement from the doctor who examined the complainant after she had undergone an abortion, allegedly following medication provided by Rahul Mamkoottathil.

According to the FIR, the suspended Congress leader raped the complainant multiple times, including during her pregnancy. On March 17, videos of her were recorded at her apartment, and the MLA allegedly threatened to release them if their relationship became public. The FIR also stated that despite knowing about the pregnancy, Rahul allegedly raped her at her apartment on April 22 and again over two days in the last week of May at his apartment in Palakkad.

The case was registered, against the suspended Congress leader under Sections 64(2) (f) (rape of a person in a position of trust or authority), 64(2)(h) ( rape knowing the woman is pregnant), 64(2)(m) (repeated rape on the same woman), 89 (causing miscarriage without consent), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) , 351(3) (criminal intimidation, and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Police have also invoked Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act for the alleged recording and threat of misuse of private images.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Rahul may be expelled from the party, with action likely after the court rules on his anticipatory bail plea.

Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and V M Sudheeran have come down heavily on Rahul Mamkoottathil following the rape case allegations. Sudheeran stated that Rahul should step down from his MLA position, adding that the situation has worsened to the point where he can't remain in the party.

He emphasised that technicalities should no longer be considered and that it would be best for Rahul to resign and leave.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash said he had discussed the matter with the KPCC president and that the court would decide, adding that good news was on the way. When asked who might receive the good news, he replied it could be anyone.

He hinted that a decision on action against Rahul would come after the bail application verdict. Prakash noted that the people had given Rahul the MLA post and praised the Congress for taking an exemplary step.

With the leaders’ firm stance, there’s growing curiosity over whether action will be taken against Rahul before the court’s decision.

Several leaders, including K Muraleedharan, Ajay Tharayil, and women leaders JB Mather, Shanimol Usman, Bindu Krishna, and Adv. Deepti Mary Varghese, has publicly called for strict action against him.