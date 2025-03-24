Rajeev Chandrasekhar Quotes Sree Narayana Guru Ahead of BJP Kerala Leadership Role

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, set to take over as the BJP Kerala unit president, invoked the words of saint-reformer Sree Narayana Guru on success and growth in a social media post on Monday.

"Become enlightened through education, strengthened through organization, and prosperous through hard work."

– Sree Narayana Guru



"വിദ്യ കൊണ്ട് പ്രബുദ്ധരാവുക, സംഘടന കൊണ്ട് ശക്തരാവുക, പ്രയത്നം കൊണ്ട് സമ്പന്നരാവുക."

– ശ്രീ നാരായണ ഗുരു#MondayMusings #MondayMotivation… pic.twitter.com/YfsTwlwBE2 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) March 24, 2025

"Become enlightened through education, strengthened through organization, and prosperous through hard work." Sree Narayana Guru#MondayMusings, Chandrasekhar wrote on 'X'. He also posted a photograph of Guru, a sage who led a movement against the caste system last century. Guru's family belonged to Kerala's numerically strong Ezhava caste.

Meanwhile, a formal announcement of Chandrasekhar's election as BJP state president will be made following the party's state council meeting on Monday. On Sunday, Chandrasekhar filed two sets of nomination papers for the position at the BJP headquarters in the state capital.



