Raj Bhavan Shouldn’t Be Turned Into RSS Shakha: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Wednesday that the Raj Bhavan is a constitutional institution and should not be reduced to the level of an RSS “shakha”.

His remarks came in response to the recent controversy surrounding the display of a portrait of Bharat Mata, often used at RSS functions, during the government's World Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan. Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the event in protest and organised the government's separate function at the Secretariat.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar defended the Bharat Mata portrait, saying it would not be removed.

Pinarayi criticised the RSS for showcasing their version of Bharat Mata in the Raj Bhavan. " Let the RSS use their symbol for their programmes, but they should not use a venue like Raj Bhavan to display their ideological symbols," he said.

The chief minister questioned the map depicted in Bharat Mata portrait. "Is it the real map of India? At first sight it does not appear to be one," he remarked.

The CPM led student wing, SFI had protested against the Governor's decision to display the portraits of Golwalkar and Hedgewar in Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister also noted that the RSS has harboured the idea of converting the southern states into a Hindu Rashtra, a concept that has no place in the Constitution.

Pinarayi emphasised that the RSS's stand on the Constitution is well known. They have openly rejected the constitution and expressed strong reservations about its principles. The RSS has advocated for the Manusmriti to replace the Constitution, a sentiment expressed in an editorial in their mouthpiece, Organiser.

He pointed out that the RSS even demanded that India's national flag be saffron. Historically, the Sangh has shown intolerance towards the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

In the context of Kerala, Pinarayi highlighted that the RSS never demanded the merger of Travancore state with independent India. Instead, they supported the Diwan at that time.

Pinarayi stated that the CPM is transparent about its ideology and political stance. "We never hide our position. We always boldly express our ideology and political position," he said.

He said the CPM members and sympathisers refrain from promoting such symbols and images. He also took a jab at the Opposition Leader D Satheesan, referring to a photo in which he was seen lighting a lamp in front of a portrait of Golwalkar.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister clarified that the CPM fought independently against the Emergency. This clarification was prompted by confusion caused by remarks made by CPM state secretary M V Govindan earlier in the day regarding the fight against the Emergency, in which the CPM, Janata Party, and Jan Sangh had participated.