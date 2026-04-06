Rahul Promises Monthly Rs 2k For Jobless Pondy Youth, 30k New Jobs

PUDUCHERRY: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday unveiled a series of welfare promises for Puducherry, including a ₹2,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth and the creation of 30,000 jobs, while launching a sharp attack on the BJP-led administration.

Addressing a public meeting along the East Coast Road in Puducherry, Mr Gandhi accused the ruling dispensation of functioning under the control of New Delhi rather than reflecting the will of the local population. “Those governing Puducherry are not rooted here. Decisions are being imposed from Delhi, and the administration does not represent the aspirations of the people,” he alleged.

He also criticised the role of the Lieutenant Governor, claiming that the elected government’s authority had been undermined. Mr Gandhi pointed out delays in conducting local body elections and alleged that industrial decline had led to the closure of over a hundred factories in the Union Territory.

Intensifying his attack, the Congress leader described the BJP government as an “Adani government”. He alleged that key assets, including the Karaikal port, had been handed over and warned that essential services like the electricity department could face a similar fate if the BJP returns to power. He further raised concerns over the alleged circulation of fake medicines, calling it a serious public health issue.

He also announced free bus travel for women, an increase in the upper age limit for government jobs to 40 years, and health insurance coverage of up to ₹20 lakh per family.