Rahul, Priyanka to visit landslide-hit Wayanad

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to visit Kerala's Wayanad, where massive landslides claimed 45 lives.Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, "This is the hour of togetherness, we have to work together so that maximum people's lives are safe. We are planning to go (to Wayanad). Yes, both (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are planning to go."Venugopal said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured full cooperation and that efforts to involve maximum-level rehabilitation measures are underway."It is very unfortunate and saddest day for us. One after another tragedies are happening in Wayanad. Today morning we heard this saddest news. Then onwards, we are trying to involve maximum-level rehabilitation measures, rescue measures to be taken by the government and other agencies. I informed Rahul Gandhi, he immediately called the District Collector and then called the Chief Minister. He offered full support to the Chief Minister if anything is needed from his side. He also spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Rajnath Singh also assured full cooperation," Venugopal said.KC Venugopal and Congress MP Hibi Eden gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the backdrop of the tragedy and urged the central government to ensure that rescue operations must be fastened and all possible help must be given to the affected.Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala urged collective efforts to provide relief to the victims and their families and said that rescue operations should be undertaken on war-footing manner."It is a very tragic incident that happened in Wayanad at 3 am. I was told that more casualties were there. The rescue operations are going on. I talked to the MLA and other important leaders there, as well as the district administration. They are trying their level best to rescue the people from that area," Chennithala said while speaking to ANI."There is no connectivity in this area. So the police, district administration, everybody is trying to get in touch with the people who are stranded... Everybody should stand together to give relief to these bereaved families and rescue operations should be on the war footing," he added.Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said, "The Wayanad landslide is a very shocking incident because a number . of people have died. A bridge is collapsed and the water is still flowing. The situation has deteriorated. An unimaginable situation is at the place of a landslide. One village is totally isolated and washed out. The government of Kerala has started the relief measures... Govt of India, Air Force, NDRF everyone has reached there. The rescue operation has begun on a war footing level."Kerala minister Veena George said on Tuesday that 24 bodies have been retrieved following a series of massive landslides that struck the hilly areas in Meppadi in the state's Wayanad in the early hours of July 30.She said that teams of the NDRF and Civil Defence are present in Wayanad and a team of Navy will also be reaching there soon.The landslide has affected Meppadi, Mundakkal Town and Chooralmala areas and the state health minister said that the government has rushed rescue personnel, medical equipment and health workers to Vythiri, Mananthawadi, Kalpetta and Meppadi government hospitals.Kerala Chief Minister's office said that a control room has been established to provide immediate relief and rescue assistance following the landslide at Chooralmala in Wayanad.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given directions to coordinate the rescue operations in Wayanad promptly following the devastating landslide. He announced that the entire government machinery is actively involved in the efforts, with ministers overseeing and coordinating the operations.A delegation of five ministers- Revenue Minister K Rajan, Public Works Minister Muhammad Riyaz, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development Minister O R Kelu, Forest Minister K Saseendran and Ports Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran are being sent to the disaster-hit area, according to the Kerala CMO.