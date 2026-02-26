Rahul, Priyanka Lay Foundation for 100 Homes for Wayanad Landslide Survivors

Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 100 houses being built by the Congress party for the survivors of the landslide.

As part of the project, 1100 sq ft houses on eight centres of land each, will be constructed by the party. Of the land required for the project, 3.25 acres have been acquired with sale deeds executed, while negotiations for another 2.18 acres and five additional acres are underway.

The Wayanad landslides in 2024 were one of the deadliest disasters in Kerala's history, claiming nearly 400 lives. A series of landslides in the early hours of July 30 had wreaked havoc in Punjarimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Vellarimala, displacing over 2500 people.

Addressing beneficiaries of the project, Rahul said there were many complications in implementing the project. "It has taken a little longer to build the houses. It took time because many procedures had to be completed. The construction of 100 houses will be completed soon, and land for building 50 more houses will be acquired soon," he said.

Rahul recollected that he was a witness to the courage shown by the people of Wayanad in facing the disaster. Cutting across caste and religion, the people stood united and showed unparalleled courage.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi lauded the extraordinary courage shown by the people of Wayanad in the face of one of the worst natural disasters in the state. "We can never forget the scenes of the Wayanad disaster. People showed extraordinary courage and joined hands irrespective of ideological and political differences.

The MP also announced financial support of Rs 5 lakh for 40 affected shopkeepers to restart their businesses.Rahul shared a playful sibling episode with Priyanka while addressing the gathering. "I had a small argument with Priyanka the other day. We didn't speak to each other for some time. But the moment we landed in Wayanad, everything disappeared, and we started talking. This is the magic and love of Wayanad and its people," he said.