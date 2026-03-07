Rahul Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle, Announces Five Mega Guarantees For People Of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday sounded the bugle for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, announcing five guarantees to provide basic protection to the people of the state.

Addressing a rally to mark the conclusion of Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan-led Puthu Yuga Yathra, Rahul announced the following big guarantees to the people of Kerala.

“We are proposing five guarantees for the people of Kerala.

First - free bus travel for all women in KSRTC buses, second - ₹1000 per month financial assistance for college-going girl students, third – Welfare pensions to be increased from existing Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 per month, fourth – Oommen Chandy Medical Insurance scheme to provide Rs 25 lakh insurance to each household. This will be modelled on the lines of the insurance scheme implemented by the previous Rajasthan Government, which was praised worldwide.

Fifth – Rs ₹5 lakh interest-free loans for young people who want to start a business.

Besides, the UDF promised to establish a dedicated ministry for the welfare of senior citizens.

Rahul alleges Modi-Pinarayi nexus in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling CPM, accusing them of being hand in glove with the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre.

Rahul said the manner in which US President Donald Trump controls the Indian Prime Minister today, exactly the same way Narendra Modi controls Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Everybody knows that, and if you seriously ask CPM workers this question, they will admit what “I’m saying is correct.”

“I want to understand why the CBI and ED take action against opposition politicians but not against the Chief Minister of Kerala. I have 36 cases against me, and I have been interrogated for 55 hours by the ED. Why have they not taken any action against the Kerala CM and his family? The reason is that they are working together,” he said.

Rahul said in Kerala, it’s not the CPM and the BJP, but it’s the CJP – Communist Janata Party – and everybody knows they are partners. Everyone also knows they are working together in Kerala to defeat the UDF.

“I want to ask my friends in the LDF a question: you call yourselves a communist government, but what exactly is communist about your government in Kerala? This seems like the most corporate government the country has seen, working against the interests of workers, small businesses, and farmers, while favouring the biggest corporations. In fact, I have a suggestion for you—your name is the Communist Party of India (Marxist), but perhaps it should be changed to the Corporatist Party of India, so at least it matches your actions. If you ask the CPM workers this question, I guarantee at least 50 per cent will agree with Rahul Gandhi’s statement that you’re not a communist party in Kerala, but a corporate party,” he said.

Sabarimala gold theft

Rahul spoke about the gold theft at one of the holiest places in Kerala, the Sabarimala temple. “Multiple CPM leaders were jailed, yet the investigation was stopped before reaching the top. Don’t worry, we will take strict action against those who have dishonoured Sabarimala,” he said.

The Congress leaders said that the UDF-led Puthuyuga Yathra was a listening yatra. “Everyone understands that the LDF government has created a massive unemployment problem in Kerala. Modi has destroyed the employment system in India, and the CPM has destroyed it in Kerala. We are going to take full action on reigniting employment in Kerala. We will support small and medium businesses and bring back jobs to the state. We dislike the fact that millions of people are forced to work abroad,” he said.

Dance Together, Move In Harmony, Rahul Tells UDF Leaders

Rahul had a piece of advice for UDF leadership in Kerala. “This advice is not coming from me but from the people of Kerala. Don’t get angry with me, I’m only a messenger,” he said.

The advise goes like this; Kerala has many beautiful dances. Some are individual performances like Mohiniyattom, where one person dances alone, and there are group dances where everyone moves together. When a group dance is underway, and suddenly someone starts dancing alone, it looks out of place.

The advice to UDF leadership from the people of Kerala is to dance together. “People have already conveyed that if you move in harmony, we will bring you to power,” he said amid laughter from the crowds and the dais.

He urged the UDF leadership to throw out the corrupt LDF government.

Kerala Stood With Me In The Most Difficult Times

On his special relationship with Kerala, Rahul said; ``I owe a debt to Kerala and will never forget it. When I was attacked mercilessly and ruthlessly by the BJP and the RSS, Kerala embraced me in my most difficult time. I found out that Kerala is my friend. I will forever be a soldier for the people of Kerala,” the opposition leader in Lok Sabha said.