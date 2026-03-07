Rahul Gandhi Praises Indian Cricketer Sanju Samson

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday praised Indian cricketer Sanju Samson for his stellar performances in the quarter-final and semi-final matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup. “It’s great to see Sanju Samson, the star of India’s victories in these matches. He’s from Thiruvananthapuram,” the Congress leader said.

Acknowledging Samson’s talent, he extended his congratulations and noted that, like him, millions of people from Kerala living abroad are excelling in their fields.

“We have millions of brothers and sisters in the Middle East who send remittances back to India. They’re concerned about the situation there, and it’s nearly impossible to predict the outcome of the war between the US-Israel and Iran. What we can say for sure is that the world is entering a new, unstable, and dangerous phase,” Rahul added.