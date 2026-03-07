Rahul Gandhi Pays Visit to Sivagiri Mutt

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day trip to Kerala, visited the Sivagiri Math at Varkala here on Saturday.

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was greeted at the Math by Swami Sathchidanda, president of the ashram founded by sage and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, and its other office bearers with a big saffron-coloured garland.