Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi Wants LDF to Win Elections in Keralam

Kannur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the ruling LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala. Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi reiterated his charge that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is fighting the combined forces of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP.

Two former CPI(M) leaders - V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan - who are contesting as independents with the support of the UDF, were also present on the stage.

"This election is a fight between two ideologies - that of the Left Front led by CPI(M) and that of the UDF. For the first time, we are seeing a partnership between the BJP and the Left Front," he said.

He said that it is quite surprising that a Left party is aligning with an extreme Right party, because they have diametrically opposite ideologies.

"So the question is, how is it possible that a Left party combines with a Right party? This is like a puzzle," Gandhi said.

"Some answers to the puzzle are sitting on the stage. There are two veteran leaders from CPI(M) here today. Why are they sitting on our stage and not campaigning for CPI(M) and the chief minister?" he asked.

Gandhi alleged that what is today called the Left Front is no longer a Left or even a centrist formation.

"In fact, they are partnering with the BJP because they are corporate parties. They are no longer parties of the people. The proof is sitting on the stage now. People with Left-minded thinking are with the Congress, and the party is supporting them," he said.

Questioning the BJP's stand in Kerala, Gandhi said that while the prime minister speaks about religion, temples and God elsewhere, he does not raise the Sabarimala gold loss issue in the state.

He alleged that CPI(M) leaders were involved in the gold loss at Sabarimala and accused the BJP of remaining silent on the issue.

"The so-called defender of Hinduism does not speak about Sabarimala when he comes to Kerala. He wants the Left Front to win the election in the state," Gandhi said.

He further said that Left leaders contesting elections as independents with the support of the UDF show that the CPI(M) is no longer a true Left party.