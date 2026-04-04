Rahul Gandhi Alleges Kerala CM Linked To Those Attacking Minorities

Kochi: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday raised the alleged attacks on minorities in Manipur and Chhattisgarh during his election campaign in central Kerala districts, and claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was aligned with forces behind such incidents.

He said the LDF was no longer a Left formation but a partner of a political force that attacks people because of their faith-whether they are Christians, Muslims, Sikhs or Jains.

“How can the chief minister stand with them? How can he not be ashamed after his Left training? He is aligned with this force,” the Congress leader said, adding that Vijayan must answer to the people of Kerala.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha addressed multiple election rallies in Alappuzha, Kattappana in Idukki district, and Fort Kochi and Kunnathunad in Ernakulam district ahead of the April 9 Assembly election.

He also directly targeted Vijayan, alleging that the CM was “afraid” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to protect his children. Rahul made an apparent reference to the Exalogic case allegedly involving the CM's daughter, without naming anyone.

His remarks on attacks on minorities come amid concerns expressed by sections of the Christian community over proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), which seek stricter monitoring of foreign funds.

In Alappuzha, former CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran, contesting as a UDF-backed candidate, was also present on the stage.

Gandhi alleged that minorities were facing widespread attacks in different parts of the country.

“Two nuns from here were attacked in Chhattisgarh. In Manipur, churches were burnt. The chief minister has a partnership with the people who are doing this. The very people who are attacking minorities-Muslims, Christians and Sikhs-have a partnership with the CM,” he alleged, adding that the BJP and LDF has a nexus in the polls to defeat the UDF.

He repeated similar allegations at other campaign venues.

“Which father will not try to protect his children? But the problem is you allowed things that require protection now. You did things that require protection,” he said.

Gandhi said it was important to understand whose protection a Left Front leader was seeking.

“He is taking the protection of the most right-wing people in the country. That is the nature of politics in Kerala,” he alleged.

“He sacrifices to protect his children and Kerala is being affected because of it,” he added.

Gandhi further claimed that the chief minister's past actions had “trapped” him and that people in Kerala were suffering as a result.

At Kunnathunad, he described Vijayan as a “right-wing puppet”. “He will do exactly what the right wing says,” he alleged.

He reiterated that the LDF was no longer a Left formation.

“What does LDF stand for-Left Democratic Front. Now, frankly, there is nothing Left in the LDF. After election, there will be nothing left in it,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that a “hidden hand” was guiding the LDF.

“That hidden hand is communal, does not accept the Constitution of India, divides people and spreads hatred. Everyone in Kerala can see the connection between BJP, RSS and CPI(M),” he claimed.

Taking a dig at Modi, Gandhi said the Prime Minister speaks about religion and temples in his speeches elsewhere but avoids such issues in Kerala.

“But when he comes to Kerala, he forgets all that because he wants to help the LDF. The truth is he knows the LDF will never challenge him nationally,” he alleged.

He also alleged that Modi was influenced by US President Donald Trump.

Gandhi criticised a trade deal with the United States, alleging it would harm small farmers, and claimed that developments in the Middle East could lead to fuel shortages, affecting India's energy security.

“India cannot buy oil from any country without the permission of the US President. Who is Donald Trump to tell us where to buy oil and gas from,” he asked.

Raising local issues, Gandhi alleged that Kerala had become a “drug capital” and claimed that 75 per cent of paddy farmers were in debt.

“Coir, which was a fundamental industry in the area, has been destroyed. Around 1.3 lakh workers do not have work,” he said in Alappuzha.

In Idukki, a district with a large number of farmers and plantation workers, Gandhi highlighted issues such as agrarian distress, land rights and human-animal conflict.

“If they were truly Left, workers and plantation sectors would not have been suffering,” he said.

He claimed that crops such as tea, rubber and cardamom were on the decline and alleged that the LDF had failed to fulfil its promise to raise the rubber MSP.

Gandhi said thousands of families were denied land rights and could neither build homes nor cultivate land.

He also claimed that the healthcare system in Idukki had “collapsed”, citing the absence of a super-speciality hospital and the need for residents to travel to Kottayam for treatment.



