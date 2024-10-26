Priyanka to Campaign Across 7 Assembly Segments in Wayanad Next Week

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF on Saturday launched a door-to-door campaign in preparation for Priyanka Gandhi's electioneering visit on October 28 and 29.

Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan is overseeing Priyanka's campaign within the constituency. Unnithan spearheaded the door-to-door campaign on Saturday. During her visit next week, Priyanka is scheduled to conduct a series of street corner meetings throughout the constituency, covering all seven assembly segments that span Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

The Congress candidate will visit the assembly segments of Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta on Monday. She is slated to address election rallies in Meenangadi, Panamaram, and Pozhuthana that day.

On October 29, Priyanka will canvass across four assembly segments in the Malappuram and Kozhikode districts: Thiruvambadi, Eranad, Wandoor, and Nilambur. The UDF candidate plans to speak at election events in Engapuzha, Therattammal, Mampad, and Chungathara, respectively.

UDF leaders have stated that the party has already organized conventions at the assembly constituency, panchayat, and booth levels as part of their campaign efforts.

Priyanka is competing against CPI's veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's young leader Kavya Haridas in the prestigious polls scheduled for November 13.

Sathyan Mokeri conducted door-to-door visits on Saturday, meeting voters and soliciting their support. Top leaders from the Left parties are set to campaign in the constituency next week.

BJP candidate Kavya Haridas visited homes in the Thiruvambady assembly segment and also met with Christian leaders in the constituency to seek their backing.

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurien are scheduled to visit the constituency next week to intensify the party's campaign efforts.