Priyanka Slated To File Nomination from Wayanad Next Week

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election next week.

The Congress leader is slated to file her nomination on October 23. Opposition Leader and former MP of Wayanad Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany her.

The Congress-led UDF has already initiated a comprehensive campaign in the constituency. Alongside Congress, the Muslim League, which has a significant presence in the Malappuram district areas, has stated that they will secure a record victory for Priyanka this time. The UDF aims to achieve a winning margin of over 5 lakh votes.

In the previous elections, Rahul Gandhi's vote share decreased by 5.25 percent from 2019. He defeated his closest competitor, Annie Raja of the CPM, by a margin of 364,422 votes.

However, in his first contest from Wayanad in 2019, Rahul had an impressive victory, winning the seat by a margin of 431,770 votes.

Meanwhile, a large roadshow was held in support of CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri in Wayanad on Saturday. The seasoned CPI leader had contested from Wayanad in 2014.

He waged a valiant fight in the electoral battle and was narrowly defeated by a margin of 20,870 votes by the late M I Shahnawaz of the Congress.

The BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the seat. Various names are circulating, including that of actor Khushboo.