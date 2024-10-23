Priyanka, Rahul pay tributes to Wayanad landslide victims

Thiruvanathapuram: After submitting her nomination papers, Priyanka Gandhi visited the Puthumala mass grave site, where victims of the catastrophic landslides on July 30 were buried.



Accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra, and her son Raihan Vadra, they paid their respects with floral tributes at the victims' graves. Approximately 200 bodies are interred at the mass burial site in Puthumala.





Earlier at the public meeting in Kalpetta before filing nomination, Priyanka reflected on her visit to the areas affected by the landslide.

"Just a few days back, I visited Mundakkai in Wayanad alongside my brother. There, I witnessed people who had lost everything. I met those who had their lives devestated by the landslide. Yet, everyone was engaged in mutual aid, supporting one another with selfless love. The resilience and solidarity of the Wayanad people in the midst of such tragedy profoundly moved me," she said.



"As a family member of Wayanad, I feel very fortunate and proud. My loved ones from Wayanad stood by my brother. You gave him courage. I draw the same strength from you to fight for people," she said.